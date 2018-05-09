FLOW/CARIB BEER T20 SOFTBALL RESULTS

Last weekend in the FLOW/Carib Beer Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Richland Park Oval, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1), defeated Sion Hill Tallawahs by 74 runs.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1), 172 off 20-overs; (Sunil Ambris 80 not out with 7 sixes and 2 fours), Sion Hill Tallawahs 98 off 16.4-overs.

Challengers beat Mt. Pleasant by 140 runs. The scores: Challengers 197 for 7 off 20-overs; (O-ZICO Williams 83 including 9 sixes and 5 fours), Mt. Pleasant 57 off 13-overs).

Owia Strikers won from Gomea Bombers by 2 wickets. The scores: Gomea Bombers 92 for 9 off 20-overs: (Omar Lavia 5 for 17), Owia Strikers 93 for 8 off 11.5-overs; (Zaneil Baptiste 43 not out).

Dipcon Road Warriors defeated Clean Stamp Bar by 5 wickets. The scores: Clean Stamp Bar 103 for 8 off 20-overs, Dipcon Road Warriors 104.

CGM Gallagher Novice beat Dr. Thomas Injectors by a mere 1 wicket. The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 135 for 9 off 20-overs, CGM Gallagher Novice 139 for 9 off 20-overs.







