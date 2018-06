The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union said it is pleased with the outcome of this year’s “Get into Rugby” Schools Day Programme held last week at the Grammar School Playing Field.

About 73 Students took part from the Sion Hill, Calliaqua, Clare Valley, C.W Prescod, Georgetown and Argyle Primary Schools.







