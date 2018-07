The Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will continue this weekend at the Mustique Playing Field.

A-LUM-BRE-BRA Sweepers will meet Plantation Rangers Tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, and on Sunday, defending champions, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks will oppose Rock Masters also at 2:00.







