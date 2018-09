Yesterday afternoon in the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League, Three Yards defeated Pace Development Black Sand Resort Hill View 2-nil at the Keartons Playing Field.

E-QUAN Springer scored both goals for Three Yards.

This afternoon at 4:30, Layou F.C will meet Sharpes 09 F.C also at the Keartons Playing Field.







