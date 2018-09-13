BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

WIL-RAN Joseph netted a beaver-trick as R & R Construction Transport and Works beat Argyle International Airport 4-1 yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.
Argyle International Airport’s goal came by way of an own goal scored by R & R Construction Transport and Works.
DIGICEL will meet St. Vincent and the Grenadines Post in the Firms Division at 4:30 this afternoon at the same venue.
