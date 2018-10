Yesterday afternoon, at the Campden Park Playing Field, Largo Height defeated Roucha Bay 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals of the South Leeward Elite Invitational Football Championship.

Maurice Emmanuel scored a goal for Largo Height who benefitted from an own goal by Roucha Bay and Tobias Mathews scored the only goal for Roucha Bay.

At the same venue this afternoon, Lower Campden Park will meet Vermont at 4:30.







