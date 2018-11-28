BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, at the Grammar School Playing Field, C.W.S.A advanced to the Final by defeating E. D Laynes 3-2 on penalty kicks in the second semi-final of the Firms League of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships.

In regulation time, neither team had scored.

C.W.S.A will now meet R & R Construction Transport and Works in the Final on Saturday afternoon at 3:45, to be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.

At the same venue tomorrow afternoon, System Three (1) will meet Volcanoes at 4:25 in the Knockout Final of the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, and at 4:50, C.W.S.A and VINLEC will contest the Knock-Out Final of the Firms Division.







