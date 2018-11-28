NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Mt. Grenan are out of the Community Shield “Knock-Out” Championship of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League after being beaten 4-3 on penalties by World X1 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday afternoon.

The scores were levelled at 1-1 at the end of regulation time after Vane Johnson put World X1 in the lead only to see Steven Clarke score the equalizer that sent the match into penalty kicks.

There will be another match in the Community Shield Knock-Out Championship today when Mozambique Boys and Biabou United clash also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







