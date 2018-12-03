TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

On the weekend, in the preliminary competition of the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won by default from Combined Rangers.

C G M Ghallegher Novice also won by default from Computec Older Boys.

In the quarter finals, Nice Radio Clinchers defeated Gomea Bombers by 6 runs.

The scores: Nice Radio Clinchers 125 off 19.1 (Romano Pierre 33, Azmond Forbes 4-32, Ovando O’Brian 3-8, Jayvon Jack 3-25), Gomea Bombers 119 off 19.2 overs (Desron Spring 3-22).

Gairy Construction Simple Boys beat CGM Ghallegher Novice by 44 runs in a game reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Gairy Construction Simple Boys 126-7 off 17 overs (Stein Joseph 82), CGM Ghallegher Novice 82-7 off 17 overs (Eldon Morris 3-15).







