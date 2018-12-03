Over the weekend, matches in the Men’s and Women’s Singles of the National Tennis Championships were played at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

In the Men’s Singles:

Josh Mounsey defeated Keshawn Butler 6-0, 6-4.

Akeem Guy beat Moemidi Tshekedi 6-2, 6-0.

Fidel Quammie won from Ronald Davy 7-5, 6-4.

Fabrice George defeated Edduys Bernal 6-3, 6-0.

Agostini Soleyn defeated Axil Gill 6-0, 6-0,

And Richand Hoyte defeated Akeizo Quammie 6-1, 6-3.

In the Women’s Singles:

Amarlia Benn defeated Malone Gardener 6-0, 6-1.

Alexis Humphrey beat Anastasia White 6-0, 6-0.

Gabrielle Benn won from Janelle Humphrey 6-0, 6-0.

Niquette Williams defeated Sheri-Ann John 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-5 and Myka Williams beat Cristine Veira 6-0, 6-0.

Twenty men are competing in the Men’s Singles, with twelve women participating Women’s Singles.







