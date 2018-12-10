MR HERMAN WYLLIE better known as HERMAN KEANE, HUNTER MAN and KEEMER of Calliaqua died on Sunday December 2nd at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Monday December 10th at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The body lies at the church from 2:00pm. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

