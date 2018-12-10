MS THERESA MATTHEWS of Arima, Trinidad formerly of Welcome Village died on Monday 3rd December. The funeral takes place on Tuesday December 11th at the Bible Way Temple, Lady Young Road, Morvant, Trinidad at 10:00am. Burial will be at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery.</p> <p><script async=”” src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”></script><br /><!– General Banner –><br /><ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7985136634810398″ data-ad-slot=”2129812405″></ins></p>
