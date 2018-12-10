SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

The new champions of the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship are Mustique Company Masters after beating the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters by 34 runs in the Final watched by a joyous crowd yesterday afternoon at the Arnos Vale One Playing Field.

The scores: Mustique Company Masters 149 for 8 off 20-overs; Julian Lampkin 42 not out, Nicolas Baptiste 33, O’ Neil Thomas 26, Rawle Baptiste 15; Renford Jack 4 for 25.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters 115 for 8 off 20-overs; Trevor Bailey 38, Neil Baptiste 12, Gosnel Cupid 12; Michael Charles 3 for 38, O’Neil Thomas 2 for 15.







