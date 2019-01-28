ZEFAL BAILEY WON SUNDAY’S CYCLING RACE

The first event of the 2019 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Season was won by Zefal Bailey yesterday, finishing the 4-mile Time Trial Road Race from Options Super Market at Arnos Vale to Belvedere in 10 minutes, 18.89 seconds.

Albert Quammie was second in 11 minutes, 37.91 seconds, with Delano Wilson third in 11 minutes, 56.59 seconds.

Four other cyclist including a Guyanese and a Venezuelan competed.

The results of yesterday’s race will be used to classify cyclists in Categories 1, 2 and the Masters. Cyclists who did not compete yesterday will automatically compete in category 2 in the next event.

The second event for the year will be the 65-mile race on 3rd February. It will take the competitors from Kingstown to Langley Park in Georgetown, back to the Arnos Vale Round About, twice between the Round About and Diamond to finish at Sion Hill.







