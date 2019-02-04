SVGTTA RANKING TOURNAMENTS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association started a series of monthly ranking tournaments earlier this month to evaluate the performances of young table tennis players in a competitive atmosphere, establish guidelines to their long-term development, and to assess their skills for international competition.

The Group stages will be played on round robin format, with matches decided on the best of 5 games. Winners will be awarded bonus points for 3-0 wins.

The two top players in each group will advance to the quarter-finals. The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association will use the results of the Rankings Tournaments as guidelines for selecting national teams.







