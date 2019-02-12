The Ministry of Transport, Works will be undertaking to major Road Rehabilitation Projects this year.

To facilitate the projects, the Ministry will host a contract signing ceremony today with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

The projects are for the Construction of the National Agricultural and Feeder Roads, and the Feasibility Studies and Preliminary Designs for the Rehabilitation of the North Windward Coast Road.

They are expected to significantly contribute to the improvement of many critical secondary and feeder roads across St. Vincent.

The signing ceremony takes place at Cabinet Room two this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







