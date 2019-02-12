SEC.SCHOOLS UNDER-15 CRICKET RESULTS

Yesterday, in the Secondary School’s Under-15 Cricket Championship, the St. Vincent Grammar School beat the Georgetown Secondary School by 8 wickets at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Georgetown Secondary School 50 off 14.1-overs; Reynolly Hillocks 5 for 13, Luke Wilson 4 for 10, the St. Vincent Grammar School 51 for 2 off 6.4-overs; Devonte` McDowall 30 not out.

The Petit Bordel Secondary School sealed an 18-run win over the Sandy Bay Secondary School at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Petit Bordel Secondary 118 off 22-overs, Sandy Bay Secondary 110 off 21-overs.







