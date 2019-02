Registration to this year’s Hairoun Biabou Football League will close on Friday. Registration forms are available at Dano’s Shop in Biabou.

The League is scheduled to open on 3rd March at the Biabou Playing Field.

There will be a General Meeting for the League on Saturday afternoon at 5:30 at the Biabou Learning Resource Center where plans for the League will be discussed and finalized.







