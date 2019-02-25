NATIONAL FOOTBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

In the Premier Division of the National Football Championships, Hope International defeated Largo Height 3-nil at the Campden Park Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

In other matches yesterday, BESCO Pastures and Je Belle played to a 1-1 draw at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, and North Leeward Predators and Bequia United played to nil-nil draw at the Golden Grove Playing Field at Fitz Hughes.

On Saturday, Campdonia Chelsea beat Sion Hill 3-1 at the Campden Park Playing Field, and SV United gained a 2-1 win over Avenues United at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

The Championships will be suspended for the next two weeks to make way for the hosting of the Windward Islands Senior Men’s Football Championship which starts on Thursday at the Victoria Park in Kingstown.







