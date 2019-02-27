NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the National Netball Championships, SVG General Services Maple and French Verandah X-CEED won matches at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

SVG General Services Maple made light work of YAMM Dynamic Girls 37-8 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and French Verandah X-CEED defeated Nice Radio Clinchers 55-36 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

At the same venue this afternoon, X-CEED Sports Club will face C and W Construction Star Girls at 5:00 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 6:00 in the evening, Twilight Trading X-CEED will oppose the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Elite in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division.







