NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

X-Ceed Sports Club defeated C and W Construction Star Girls 21-14 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose yesterday afternoon.

Twilight Trading X-Ceed won yesterday’s second match beating the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Elite 1 70-34 in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division.

At 5:00 this afternoon, Combined Schools will meet Island Blends Success Radio in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division at the same venue.







