In yesterday’s third stage of the 39th La Vuelta Independencia Road Cycling Event in Dominican Republic, Vincentian Zefal Bailey finished 77th in a time of 3 hours, 10 minutes, 26 seconds. There were 121 riders in the race, Bailey is competing as a member of Team Selection Caribe.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related