The Central Leeward Secondary School Athletics Championships were held last night at Victoria Park, when Scott House (RED) with a total of 1069 points retained the Title for a 5th consecutive year.

Second was James House (GREEN) with 891 points, Bailey House (BLUE) with 860 points third, and fourth was Lewis House (ORANGE) with 742 points. Thirty-seven Events were held at this year’s Championships.







