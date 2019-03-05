W’WARDS SENIOR MEN’S FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday’s two matches in the Windward Islands Senior Men’s Football Championship were drawn at Victoria Park here in Kingstown.

St. Lucia and Dominica played to a 1-1 draw in the first match yesterday afternoon. Aaron Richards put St. Lucia ahead in the 33rd minute, while Travis Joseph scored the equalizer for Dominica in the 36th minute.

In the second match last night, Barbados and Grenada played to a goalless draw.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon, when St. Lucia oppose Barbados at 5:00, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will play against Dominica at 7:00 in the evening.







