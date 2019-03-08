NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

JDS Success Radio Netters defeated Maple (4) 26-23 yesterday afternoon in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Nice Radio Clinchers (2) then beat SVG General Services Strikers 53-35 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

This afternoon at 5:00, SVG General Services Maple will play against Bethel High School (1) in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 6:00 this evening, Grant Thornton Future Stars will meet Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports and Cultural Club in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division also at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







