Calliaqua United defeated Bequia Rockets 82-77 in the FLOW/KOSCAB Arnos Vale Basketball Championship last night at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. In another game, Bequia United ousted BlueChip Academy 58-44.

On Saturday, Bequia United defeated MAV-RIX 51-42, Union Island TANTY-MA edged Bequia Rockets 75-70, and Union Island Majesty won by default from Northern Boyz.







