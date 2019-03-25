NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

A Carl Buntyn goal gave Bequia Masters a 1-nil victory over Rock Hard Cement/Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters last night at Victoria Park, in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship.

In earlier matches, Vintage Gold Masters and South Leeward Masters played to a two all draw. Bevan Burgin netted twice for Vintage Gold Masters and the goals for South Leeward Masters were scored by Joseph Ballanyne and Ruel Williams. However, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters and Layou Masters played to a goalless draw.

This afternoon at 5:00, Royal Roots Masters will meet Greggs Masters. At 6:00, this evening, National Properties Richmond Hill Masters will play against Guardian General Barroaullie Masters, and at 7:00, SESCO Masters will oppose Largo Height Masters. Matches will also be at Victoria Park.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related