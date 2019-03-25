NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers, C and W Construction Star Girls, and Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars won matches last Saturday in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

In the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers beat Maple (4) 26-16, and C and W Construction Star Girls defeated YAMM Dynamic Girls 23-12, while Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars won from CASH/WIZ Green Hill Sports Club 57-43 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.

At the same venue, this afternoon, JDS Success Radio Netters will face Bethel High School at 5:00 in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, and at 6:00 this evening, Island Blends Maple will do battle against SVG General Services Strikers in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.







