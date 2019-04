Cole Trucking Dream F.C advanced to the semi-finals of the Corea’s Distribution/COMSPORTS/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organization Nine-A-SideFootball Championship, following a 5-3 victory over MID-NITE Ride Older Boys in the 1st Quarter-final yesterday afternoon at the Dauphine Playing Field.

This afternoon, at 4:30, National Properties 1998 Hillside Rollers will meet Glenside Ball Blazers in the 2nd quarter-final also at the Dauphine Playing Field.







