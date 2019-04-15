Last Saturday, Sion Hill Juniors defeated JDS Success Radio Netters 34-6 in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, C and W Construction Star Girls beat Maple (4) 34-15 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems won from Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers 30-22 also in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

This afternoon, at 5:00, Bethel High School will meet X-Ceed Sports Club in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, then in the evening at 6:00, French Verandah X-Ceed will play against Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.







