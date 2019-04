Jannel’s Hide-Out in Walvaroo Village next to FLOW at Arnos Vale will be hype with Domino action over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday night, at 8:00, Sion Hill 97.1 and Young Tigers of Walvaroo will clash in a friendly Domino match.

Sion Hill 97.1 will feature players in, KAN-GOL, KAN-GO-NOO, Mc Coy, DEMI-TREE and I-ZUM, and the players featuring for Young Tigers will be Little Man Carlos, Redman, Iman, and DU-GOL.







