HAIROUN BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

On Sunday afternoon, in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League, Top Strikers created an upset, beating defending champions, Greggs F.C 1-nil at the Biabou Playing Field.

KE-BEZ Pride and Joy also secured a 1-nil victory over National Properties 1998 Hillside Rollers 1-nil.

On Saturday, Beat and Laugh defeated Lowmans F.C. 3-2 and Mt. Grenan United beat Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C 5-1.

This afternoon at 4:30, Beat and Laugh will meet Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C, in the 1st Knock-out also at the Biabou Playing Field.







