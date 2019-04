Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed condolences to the family and friends of the late former Parliamentarian John Horne, who passed away here yesterday.

The Prime Minister described Mr. Horne as a many-sided personality, noting that he served for 17 years in Parliament.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reflecting on the life of John Horne







