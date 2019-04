Kebez Pride and Joy are into the next round of the Hairoun Biabou Knock-out Football Championship. Yesterday, they defeated World XI 4-3 at the Biabou Playing Field.

Amin John, Alistair Williams, She Dasent and Vilano France scored a goal each for Kebez Pride and Joy, while Kurlan Joseph scored two goals for World XI and Kurdis Olliver converted the third goal.

At the same venue this afternoon, Young Boys of Biabou will meet Mt Grenan F.C at 4:30.







