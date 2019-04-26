CDC ON FORMER MINISTER JOHN HORNE

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) notes with deep sadness the passing of the late John Horne, a former Minister of Culture.

Mr. Horne served as Minister of Culture which included the oversight of Carnival from 1984 – 1987 and 1991 – 1998. He was involved in the Carnival Culture since his early youth. He was one of the Bandleaders of the famed and iconic Masquerade Band of the Bridge Boys of the late 1950s to early 1970s.

In later years, Mr. Horne maintained a keen interest in the growth and development of Vincy Mas offering media commentaries on various aspects of the annual festival.

He was a valuable source on all things Carnival related and never hesitated to share his expertise with those who sought his advice.

The Youlou Pan Movement (YPM), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association (SVGCA) and the Carnival Bands Association (CBA) join with the CDC in extending condolences to the immediate family, relatives and friends of the late parliamentarian John Horne.







