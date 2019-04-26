SVG AND LIAT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will attend an important meeting in Antigua next week on the way forward for Regional Airline LIAT.

Several critical issues will be discussed, at a meeting of LIAT’s Shareholder Governments, scheduled to take place in Antigua next week Tuesday.

The Shareholder Governments of the cash strapped airline will

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who is also the Chairman of the Shareholder Governments says he is committed to ensuring that Regional Airline LIAT does not cease operations.

Some Caribbean Countries which use the carrier services are not responding favorably to the airline’s request for 5.4 million US dollars to ensure its survival.







