FORMER WINDIES PLAYERS ON CWI TASK FORCE

Former West Indies cricketers, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Philo Wallace and Vincentian, Miles Bascombe have been named on a six-member Task Force to look into selection systems for Cricket West Indies (CWI).
Vice-President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow, heads the Committee which also includes, Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies Director, Enoch Lewis.
Last week, CEO of CWI Johnny Graves said that a Task Force was put in place to deal with selection systems. The last Windies selection panel headed by Courtney Browne was axed and they were informed that they could re-apply for their positions after the Task Force made recommendations to the board.
Browne, Travis Dowlin, Lockhart Sebastien and Eldine Baptiste were removed. Since then Browne and Baptiste have had their lawyers communicate with the board, stating that they were illegally removed.
Advertisement