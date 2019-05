MRS CARMELITA AMBRIS better known as LEITHA and MOTHER AMBRIS of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Belair died on Thursday May 16th at the age of 90. The takes place on Thursday May 23rd at the Trinity Apostolic Church, 1807 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, New York. The service begins at 7:00 pm. Burial will be on Friday May 24th at the Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related