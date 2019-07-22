DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

COMPUTEC All Stars went on a goal scoring spree yesterday afternoon at the Diamonds Playing Field beating Mt. Grenan 10-nil in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel netted six of the goals, with Najima Burgin scoring two and one each from Odale Cupid and Omar Cupid.

In an earlier match, Owia United beat Mozambique 5-1. Ryan King netted two of the goals for Owia United with the other goals scored by Jaldini John, Christian Sutherland, and O’ Neil Williams. Ronaldo Charles scored the goal for Mozambique.

This afternoon at 4:30, Union Combined will meet Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC at the Diamonds Playing Field.







