Defending champion, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks beat Lot 73 by 5 wickets with 30 balls remaining in the Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Mustique Playing Field yesterday.

The scores: Lot 73 111 off 20-overs; (Lennon Cain 40, Nicolas Baptiste 28; Sherberth Jacobs 4 for 7, Ronique La Borde 2 for 20).

SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 112 for 5 off 15-overs; (Ronique La Borde 36 not out, Roland Mc Kie 18; Danroy Michael 2 for 21).







