DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Mt. Grenan FC defeated Union Combined 6-3 yesterday afternoon, in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Cameron Strough netted four of the goals for Mt. Grenan, and there was a goal each by Kimani Peters, and Tevorn Matthews, while the goals for Union Combined were scored by Cameron John, Alex John and Figo Pope. The other scheduled match yesterday was postponed because of a waterlogged field.

In other weekend results, Top Strikers won from Brownstown United 9-2, while Overland FC outplayed DESCO Strikers beating them, 7-nil, and COMPUTEC All Stars gained a 5-nil win over Disruptive Force of Colonarie.







