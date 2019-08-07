SVG TEAM TO PAN AMERICAN GAMES

St Vincent and the Grenadines 4-member team at this year’s Pan American Games in Lima, Peru will compete from today. Mya De Freitas will be in the Heats of the Women’s 200-metres Freestyle, Cruz Halbich will swim in the Men’s 200-metres Freestyle Heats, and Brandon Parris will run in the Men’s 400-metres semi-finals.

The finals of the Men and Women 200-metres Freestyle are also scheduled for later today. Should Parris qualify for the Men’s 200-metres semi-finals, he will take part in the event tomorrow. The final of the race will take place on Friday.

De Freitas and Halbich will swim again tomorrow in the Men and Women 100-metres Freestyle Heats, with the finals of those events also scheduled for tomorrow, while on Friday, Mya De Freitas and Cruz Halbich will contest the Heats of the Women’s and Men’s 50-metres Freestyle, the finals of which will be held that same day.

The other member of the St Vincent and the Grenadines team, cyclist, Zefal Bailey will ride in the Men’s Cycle Road Race on Saturday. The St Vincent and the Grenadines management team at the Games are Chief of Misson, Wyane Williams, Swimming Coach, Neisha Alexander, and Cycling Coach-Mechanic, Emmerson Holder.







