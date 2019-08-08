BEQUIA PREMIER LEAGUE T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Friendship United created an upset with a 1-run win over defending champions, Knights Trading de AUSSIES in last weekend’s lone match played in the Keegan’s Bequia Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.

The scores: Friendship United 86 off 11.5-overs; JAVER-DEEN Browne 4 for 30, Marcus Castello 2 for 15, Braxie Browne 2 for 26.

Knights Trading de AUSSIES 85 off 11.5-overs; Erwin Browne 31; Verdan Baptiste 3 for 15, Courtney Ollivierre 3 for 17.

The Championship will continue on Saturday with a match between Defenders and Bequia Venture/BOS Royal Challengers at 2:00, in the afternoon. No matches are scheduled for Sunday.







