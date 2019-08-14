Leaord Mathews is the new President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union.
He was elected at the Union’s Annual General Meeting last Saturday at the Conference Room of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, and replaces Sophie Goddard who served in the post for eight years from 2011 and did not stand for re-election. Goddard is now the Treasurer and Public Relations of the Union.
The Executive for the new term is:
President: Leonard Matthews
Vice President: Kelly Glass
Treasurer: Sophie Goddard
Secretary: Dellon Durrant
Team Manager: Ronald Akeem Edwards
Recruitment Officers: Giles Garraway and Kit Horne
Public Relations Officer: Sophie Goddard
Media Assistant: Leeza Charles
Fundraising Officer: Melissa Johhson
Male Captain: Brian Alexander
Sponsorship Director: Andrew Hadley
And League Coordinator: Dellon Durrant
Canadian Sama Knights is expected in St Vincent and the Grenadines next week to take up the position of coach.
