St Vincent and the Grenadines will play their opening match against the Bahamas, in the CONCACAF Girls Under-17 Football Championship at 6:00 this afternoon in Williamstad, Curacao. St Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in Group D with the Bahamas, Curacao and Guyana.

Today’s other matches will be between St Lucia and Anguilla, and Honduras and Bonaire in Group A in Honduras; Antigua and Barbuda against Martinique, and Dominica versus the Cayman Islands in Group B in the Cayman Islands; St Kitts and Nevis opposing the U.S Virgin Islands, and Barbados against Belize in Group C in Barbados.







