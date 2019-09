In the Sion Hill Football League, Mala Village gained a 4-1 win over Walvaroo (2) at the Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday. Eric Sutherland scored a hat trick and Mark Charles netted the goal for Mala Village, while the goal for Walvaroo (2) was converted by Nicobi Lavia.

Tomorrow afternoon, Bottom Roseau will play against Walvaroo (1) at the Sion Hill Playing Field.







