NORTH LEEWARD FOOTBALL RESULTS

Petit Bordel defeated Stag Boys Sharpes of Chateaubelair 2-1, in the 2nd Semi-final of the Ruddy’s Electrical/ HAIROUN North Leeward Knock-Out Football Championship at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes, yesterday afternoon.

Petit Bordel and Spring Village will contest the Knock-Out Final on Sunday afternoon, at 4:30.

This afternoon, at 4:30, the 1st Qualifier in the League Competition will see Keartons facing House Graphics Fitz Hughes. Matches will also be at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes.







