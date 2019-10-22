VITA MALT SION HILL NETBALL RESULTS

Yesterday, Star Girls (1 and 2) had comfortable victories , in the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Star Girls (1 ) defeated VINCY Liberators Success Radio Netters (1) 48-20, while Star Girls (2) whipped VINCY Liberators Success Radio Netters (2) 26-5.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, VINCY Liberators Success Radio Netters (2) will clash with Challengers at 5:00, then later at 6:00, Dutch Lady Clinchers will face-off with Harmony Investment Stars.







