DTVE GRADUATION

Ninety two students graduated today after successfully completing the Youth Employability Skills Training program.

The program was hosted by the Division of Technical and Vocational Education in collaboration with the Mustique Charitable Foundation.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony this morning, Dean at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education, Osborne Bowens said the project provided training in four the participants in four skill areas and these were seleted base on industry employment trends.

Other addresses at thee Graduation Ceremony came from Project Director of the Mustique Charitable Foundation, Dularie Malcolm; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Myccle Burke and Minister of National Mobilization, Frederick Stephenson.







