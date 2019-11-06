WI BEAT AFGHANISTAN-1ST ODI CRICKET RESULTS

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets with 21 balls remaining in the 1st One-Day International Cricket match in India today, to take a 1-nil lead in the 3-match series.

The scores: Afghanistan 194 off 45.2-overs; (RAH-MAT Shah 61, I-KRAM ALIK-HIL 58, AS-GHAR Afghan 35; Jason Holder 2 for 21, Roston Chase 2 for 31, Romario Shepherd 2 for 32, Sheldon Cottrell 1for 33, debutant Hayden Walsh Jr. 1 for 33 as well.

West Indies 197 for 3 off 46.3-overs; (Roston Chase 94, wicket-keeper/batsman, Shai Hope 76 not out).

The 2nd match is scheduled for Saturday also in India.







